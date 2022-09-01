‘Friends’ step up aid relief for flood-hit Paksitanis

Eight truckloads of relief goods reached Pakistan through Pak-Iran Gabad Border on Wednesday. Apart from neighboring Iran, at least 16 consignments of relief goods have been delivered to flood-hit country by other friendly countries. The truckloads have been sent to flood victims of Balochistan by Iranian Red Crescent Society. The consignment contains 1,000 tents, 4,000 blankets, and 2,000 mosquito nets. Gwadar Additional Deputy Commissioner Zakir Ali Baloch thanked Iran’s Red Crescent for help during difficult times. The consignment will be handed over to the Balochistan government which will distribute it suitably among flood affectees. Besides this, as many as 16 consignments of relief goods and equipment have been received so far from the friendly countries to assist efforts in the flood-hit areas of the country. According to the officials, the maximum relief consignments of seven aircraft were sent from Turkey on C-130 aircraft carrying 600 family tents, 1,008 food boxes, 1,000 hygiene boxes, 395kg baby food, 2,000 blankets, 432 cooking kits, 1,440 pillows, 1,296 mattresses, and 426,093 medical kits. Five C-130 aircraft from the United Arab Emirates were received carrying 90,450 pounds (lbs) foodstuff including rice and lentils etc, food items, hygiene kits and tents. From China, four Y-20 aircraft carrying 3,000 tents have been received so far. The sorties started arriving from August 28 while responding to the call for foreign assistance to support the relief efforts after devastating floods that hit various parts of the country. Upon the request of Government of Pakistan, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods, containing tents and plastic sheets, through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.