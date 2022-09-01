Flood inflicts Rs90b losses on farming, horticulture sectors in KP

The recent flood which has been termed as ‘phenomenal’ in history in terms of the flow of water and the resulting destruction, caused a loss of around Rs90 billion in the farming and horticulture sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The loss of Rs90 billion to these two sectors have been initially estimated and actual figures of destruction and damage would be gauged after holding of thorough surveys,” said Secretary Agriculture and Livestock, Dr Israr Khan while speaking at a function.

Secretary Agriculture said the losses to the Livestock sector have been estimated at around Rs2 billion while damage to water channels has been estimated at around Rs3 billion.

Pakistan has faced the worst kind of losses due to climatic changes and global warming in the current year as soon after the passage of the winter season, the country faced a severe heatwave registering record mercury levels high in the month of March.

The abnormal heatwave in the spring season damaged different crops including mango, lemon and even the staple wheat, he added.

Now in the prevailing monsoon season, the country has received enormous rains which have caused flooding, destruction and displacement of people. He said in the initial surveys it has been estimated that the devastating flood has damaged different farmlands and orchards to the tune of around Rs90.6 billion in the province.

The livestock sector, he continued, was already passing through a difficult phase because of damages caused by Lumpy skin disease, affecting thousands of cattle in the province.

He said the dairy farm sector has faced colossal losses due to lumpy skin disease which also caused a reduction in the sale of meat, milk and other dairy products.

Meanwhile, the Communications and Works Department said that total 867 roads measuring 7,132 km had been damaged in the province due to flood.

This was disclosed in a briefing presided over by the Advisor to Chief Minister for Communications and Works Riaz Khan.

It was informed in the briefing that 564 roads were opened for traffic after immediate repair work, adding 1455 km section was completely destroyed out of 7132 km roads affected by flood.

It was informed that total 73 bridges out of which 29 in Swat and 16 in Upper Dir were damaged. According to initial estimate, Rs3.5 billion rupees will be required to make roads and bridges usable for traffic.

Riaz Khan said that most of the roads had been opened for traffic and the work on the rest of roads was in progress on fast track.

He said that under the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Department of Communications and Works was busy in the rehabilitation work, adding, report on roads status being submitted to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on daily basis.