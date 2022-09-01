Saman Rai takes charge as DG Punjab Population Welfare

Saman Rai took charge as Director General Population Welfare Department, Punjab, on Wednesday. Addressing the officers of Population Welfare Department, she said that without population planning, the goals of national development cannot be achieved. She said the main reason of poverty, ignorance, unemployment and backwardness in the country is the rampant spread of population which needs substantial increase in reproductive health facilities and in order to publicize the message of Khushal family, the Department of Population Welfare will be made an active institution up to the grass root level.

She said it is necessary to establish a balance in resources and population and for this purpose the message of population welfare needs to be disseminated in the society in an effective manner. The DG Population said that message of family planning and population balance will be highlighted with the support of mass media and a vigorous public awareness campaign will be launched with the cooperation of prominent personalities belonging to every school of thought. A lot of attention will also be given to providing a better working environment of population officials and allied organizations especially community mobilizers NGOs, so that better results can be achieved through collective efforts.