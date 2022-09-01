DG LDA visits One Window Cell

Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Aamir Ahmed Khan visited the One Window Cell on Wednesday and issued orders on the spot after hearing the problems of the citizens. The DG LDA mixed up with the citizens present at the one-window cell and the citizens appreciated this initiative of DG LDA.

On this occasion, Aamir Ahmed Khan said that all the problems of the citizens coming to LDA should be solved on priority basis. He said all legitimate works of citizens coming to LDA should not be delayed under any circumstances. Senior citizens and women should be given facilities & priority at one window cell. I will take strict action against the negligent officers. He said that the officers should solve the problems of the people in a timely manner and preserve the good reputation of LDA. He said improvements should be made to timeline of One Window and all directors should listen to citizen’s issues directly on One Window themselves at least one day in a week.

The LDA officers and employees should treat the citizens with good manners and should not object unnecessarily to their requests. Provision of basic facilities should be ensured to the citizens coming to One Window. Additional Director General (Housing) Imran Ali, Director One Window and other related officers were also present on this occasion.