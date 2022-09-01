Hurriyat leaders, organizations pay rich tribute to Syed Ali Gilani

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations on Wednesday paying rich tribute to martyred veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, have reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue his mission till reached its logical conclusion.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani throughout his life championed the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and advocated the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement issued in Srinagar said the people of IIOJK will always remember Syed Ali Gilani’s commitment, dedication and contribution in the ongoing struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.