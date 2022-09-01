Javed Latif demands arrest of Shaukat Tarin

Federal Minister Javed Latif on Wednesday demanded the arrest of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin for allegedly hatching conspiracies against the state on behest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Talking to media persons, he urged the government to arrest Tarin, conduct investigations and unearth conspiracy and prosecute the master minded former Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Impartial investigations should be conducted and in light of solid proofs, Imran Khan should be dragged into dock,” he said adding that it was the responsibility of state to unmask conspirators and those trying to spread anarchy on behest of their foreign masters. He said the leadership of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was persistently trying to launch attacks on state institutions, which included sit in of 2014, theft in Toshakhana, instigating junior officers against their seniors and most recent attempt to sabotage International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. The main aim of PTI’s conspiracies was to create Sri Lanka like situation in Pakistan, he added. PML-N would not allow targeting institutions, he said, adding the conspiracies of Imran would be frustrated at all costs. Criticizing special treatment to Imran Khan, he said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on flimsy grounds. But Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership never talked against the institutions, the minister added.