Poorna Jagannathan, an internationally renowned actor best known for playing Nalini Vishwakumar in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, requested money for the flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor wrote, “Will you join me in giving to Pakistan? What’s happening there is monumental- lives getting swept away .. — the death toll is way past 1000. Places to donate are below — including to Care Org which is doing great work on the ground.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poorna Jagannathan (@poornagraphy)

She requested donations from her followers for three other causes: Islamic Relief UK, Hands Pakistan, and Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

On her Instagram story, Jagannathan posted a CNN article about the flooding along with a call for donations from TCF. “TCF Pakistan conducts business onsite in Pakistan. You can donate right here, she instructed her audience.

Many comments were sent appreciating the actress for using her position to spread awareness. Along with other Instagram users, the parody page Swineryy, content producer Rosy Pirani, and others complimented the actor.