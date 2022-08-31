ERA announces newly elected body, Rab nawaz elected President

Lahore: Education Reporters Association (ERA) has announced its elected body on Monday. The newly elected office bearers include Chairman Yousaf Abbasi from Express News, Rab Nawaz Khan from Daily Jang as President, Salman chaudhry from 92 News as Vice President, Imtiaz Ali from Abb Tak News as Secretary General, Arsalan Haider from Academia Magazine as Joint Secretary and Abdul Wahab Shahid from Lahore Rang News as Information Secretary.

The executive body consisted of Sajid Chaudhry from Nawai Waqt, Faizan Warraich from 24 news, Ali Arshad from The Educationist, Saif Awan, Adeel Mustafa and Sidra Riaz.

Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas, Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun, and Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter have congratulated newly elected office bearers of the Education Reporters Association (ERA).

Ministers expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers would play their role in the betterment of the education system in Pakistan and enhancing academia-journalism ties.

