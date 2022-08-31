Girls beat boys as Punjab matric results announced

Prof. Dr. Mirza Habib, chairman of the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, revealed that 66 percent of students passed the most important exam of their lives.

The pass rate for female candidates was 74%, while the pass rate for male candidates was 57%.

Two candidates tied for first place with 1095 points, three candidates tied for second place with 1094 points, and ten pupils tied for third place with 1093 points. There were 185,000 applicants, 133,000 students who passed the examination, and 52,841 students who did not. 100 percent of government educators compiled the results.

Prof. Habib told a member of the media that the tenth-grade exams ran from May 10 to June 11. According to him, BISE Lahore has been reforming the examination method. Students can view their results on the websites of BISE Lahore and other relevant boards, or through SMS at 80029.