Govt focuses on skill development to meet demand of local industry

The federal government under Digital Pakistan’s vision was focusing on skill development to meet demand of the local industry, besides providing optimum facilitation to the private sector and ensuring enabling policy initiatives and legislation.

According to an official of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), about six National Incubation Centers were working across the country while the 7th centre was all set to be opened at Hyderabad soon, followed by the opening of another incubation centre in Faisalabad. He said that Cloud Policy and cyber security policy have already gotten approval from the federal cabinet to deal with issues while the personal data security bill was in the advanced stage and soon it would be tabled in the cabinet for approval. Digital connectivity was being expanded to more rural areas of the country to ensure universal access to all, he said, adding that tele-density has been extended to 195 million while broadband facility was available to 122 million population of the country.

He informed that fast-tracking of digital connectivity was evident from the fact that 37 projects were completed under the Universal Services Fund (USF) from 2007 to 2020 with an estimated cost of Rs.31 billion while MoITT started 28 new USF projects worth Rs.29 billion in the year 2021-22 alone to connect the underserved areas with the digital world to help businesses flourish across the country. He said that the volume of remittances by IT sector professionals, the number of freelancers, equity investment and internet penetration significantly increased in the country as well while the digital payment system (RAAST) introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan facilitated the general public as well as the IT sector.