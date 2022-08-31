Norwegian, German firms team up for CO2 capture project

Two energy firms announced Tuesday a project to take carbon dioxide captured in Germany through a pipeline to an offshore storage site in Norway.

The partnership between Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor and Germany’s Wintershall Dea involves building a 900-kilometre (560-mile) pipeline connecting a CO2 collection facility in northern Germany with storage sites in Norway by 2032. The pipeline would have a capacity of 20 million to 40 million tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to around 20 percent of all annual German industrial emissions, the companies said in a statement. “This is a strong energy partnership supporting European industrial clusters’ need to decarbonise their operations,” said Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal.

An option to carry the CO2 by ship before the pipeline comes online will be considered. The announcement comes a day after Equinor, France’s TotalEnergies and Anglo-Dutch giant Shell announced the first commercial deal for their joint carbon capture and storage project. The Northern Lights partnership will transport CO2 captured from an ammonia and fertiliser plant in the Netherlands and bury it under the North Sea.

Long seen as a marginal effort or an industrial ploy to avoid reducing carbon emissions, carbon dioxide removal measures are now a necessity, according to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. But some environmentalists see carbon capture and storage as a “false solution” that would justify maintaining dirty production, with the risk that stocked CO2 could leak.