FPSC postpones General Recruitment exams

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) postponed Phase-IV of the General Recruitment on Tuesday as a result of widespread flooding.

According to the public notification released by the FPSC administration, the General Recruitment (Phase-IV) examinations will take place from September 4 to September 17 of next month.

The FPSC has postponed the General Recruitment (Phase-IV) examinations to begin on October 23, 2022. The Commission has instructed applicants to often visit the FPSC website for updates on the general recruitment examinations.

The Federal Public Service Commission has issued a notification regarding this matter.

FPSC calls aspirants to register online till 18th March

ISLAMABAD:The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Monday directed all candidates intending to appear in written part of the competitive examination, should furnish their online applications to FPSC till 18th March to qualify the MCQ Based Preliminary Test (MPT) for Central Superior Services (CSS). The written part of CSS Written Competitive Examination 2022 would be held on May 12 (Thursday), an official of FPSC told APP.

The examination will be held in 20 cities where MPT was held, however, if there were no sufficient candidates in a the city, they will be accommodated in the nearest center. Only MPT qualifiers can appear in written part of CSS, 2022 and must have at least second division Bachelor’s degree. The age limit for a candidate was set between 21-30 years and two years age relaxation was admissible to categories specified in Rule 6 of CSS examination Rules 2019 available on FPSC website.

The cutoff date for determining the eligibility of candidates in terms of age, qualification, domicile etc. was 3 December, 2021. The candidate had to deposit examination fee of Rs 2,200 before March 18 in the nearest government treasury or State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan and submit online application to FPSC up till March 18 available at FPSC website.

FPSC also advised the candidate to send duly signed hard copy of online application along with original treasury receipt and attested copies of Matric certificate, Intermediate certificate, Graduation certificate degrees, CNIC, domicile etc. and four photographs must to FPSC before March 28.