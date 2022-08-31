Celebrities Take a Shot at Politicians Over Flood Crisis

Actor Yasir Hussain, who is known for speaking his mind and being open about his views on social media, took to using his platform, Instagram, and questioned the government over their plans as to how they would approach this situation, which experts have claimed would become a norm in the years to follow.

The actor also shared on his Instagram story the following lines: “Rain used to be a mercy and will always remain a mercy. Dams on rivers were and will continue to be a necessity.”

“This flood can be handled through aid. What is the plan for next year??” he asked.

‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ actor Adnan Siddiqui also took to his Instagram to voice out his frustration regarding recent events.

He started off his video message with imploring to the people whether they were inside the country or on the outside, from whatever profession they belonged to or whatever field they came from, to come together to help the flood victims.

“The flood is not of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is not a flood of Balochistan or Sindh, nor of Punjab, but it is about Pakistan; it is a hard time for the nation.”

The ‘Tamasha’ host in his post and earnestly request the people in charge, the politicians who are too concerned with their own fights, to come out of politics and think of the public instead of their own agenda.

In addition, the actor also added that people are suffering, they are in trouble and that we should support them when they need it most.

Siddiqui called upon the people to donate as much as possible and whatever they could afford to donate to help the people who in these devastating times.

“We need to unite for this cause to save Pakistan as this is a very difficult time,” he said.

Back in the start of this year, actor Adnan Siddiqui was spotted in London with ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif having a meeting as he was in the country for the promotion of his film.

The recent floods have caused more than 1,100 deaths and have recorded a record-high rainfall in more than three-decades.

An average of 33 million people have been affected because of the flood crisis since June. The floods have also cause severe damage to which the costs total up to at least $10 billion.

People are connecting the dots and coming to conclusions that the floods are a result of the lack of dams, which to an extent seems to be the truth. Naveed Iftikhar, a planning and strategy expert, has provided insight on this particular means especially.

In one of his tweets, he took to claiming that the dams could not have ceased the floods but an initial warning system and preparation in regards of disaster is the way to tackle this crisis. Also the inauguration for safe stations for areas or regions that seem to be the most vulnerable to such disasters is also a key point in dealing with such siatuations.