Shibani Dandekar celebrates her birthday with Farhan Akhtar and her family in Australia — See photo

Shibani Dandekar, who turned a year wiser and gorgeous on August 27, shared an unseen photo from her birthday celebration on Instagram.

In the picture, Shibani is seen striking a happy pose with her husband Farhan Akhtar, sister Anusha Dandekar and other members of her family in Australia. She captioned the sweet picture, ‘Hands down one of the best birthdays I’ve ever had! Celebrating with the people I love the most in this world. My lifelines. Heart is so full! Thank you, universe.’ Her parents Sulabha and Shashidhar Dandekar are also a part of the group photo.

On the occasion of her birthday, Farhan shared a sweet birthday post for his lovely wife. Along with their photo from the recent play they watched together, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, the actor wrote, ‘Dear life partner, some days you steer, some days you navigate, some days you get us to put down our oars and take a break, take in the view, just breathe. I’d fight the strongest currents for you as I know you would for us. Happy birthday my beautiful co-traveller. Love you.’

Replying to the post, Shibani wrote, ‘”Love you my partner for life. Couldn’t imagine being on this journey without you. You make everything better! Now learn to let me steer always.’

On the work front, Farhan will be directing ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which will bring together Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.