Virgo couple: Shahroz Sabzwari wishes ‘incredible woman’ Sadaf Kanwal

The last week of August has been full of cakes, birthday hats, hugs and warm wishes for the Sabzwari family. The Virgo couple, Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, who share birthdays just a few days apart, took to social media to profess their love to one another as they wished birthdays to their “soulmates.”

Apart from maintaining wows of growing old together, the duo also became new parents this month, making their family August babies through and through. On Sunday, a little after midnight, Shahroz posted an adorable picture of his wifey sporting an infectious laugh while surrounded by cakes, flowers, candles and balloons – all things a birthday girl could wish for.

Penning a love letter for the “incredible woman” he shares his life with, the Nand actor wrote, “She’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, her and mine are the same. Happy Birthday to this incredible woman.” Likewise, earlier this week on August 25, as the clock struck 12, Sadaf wished her husband in a rather poetic manner as well. “If I had but an hour of love, if that be all that is given me, an hour of love upon this earth, I would give my love to thee,” she wrote as she wished the “love” of her life.

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2020 in an intimate ceremony with friends and family.