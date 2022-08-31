Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate daughter’s birthday

Aiman & Muneeb’s daughter Amal Muneeb has recently turned 3. The couple has thrown a dreamy birthday bash of their lovely daughter Amal Muneeb and they have invited all the friends of Amal.

Well, Amal’s Birthday party is happening just now.

The baby is looking super adorable on her special day. Amal donned a pretty turquoise fairy like frock in which she was surely shining in the event. The family was looking absolutely adorable & stunning. All the family including Minal, Aiman’s other siblings were together. They are sharing the pictures on their Instagram. Minal Khan has posted cute moments from the birthday event. Amal’s adorable videos are also going viral. The setup of the birthday, the decoration and the theme of the birthday was perfect.