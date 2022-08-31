UAE sets up air bridge to transport relief to Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates has established an air bridge of humanitarian assistance to transport relief aid and shelter materials for those affected by torrential rains and floods in Pakistan. UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi said the bridge was established at the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This assistance includes tonnes of food and health packages, various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials, delivered to provide urgent necessities to the affected population, especially vulnerable groups of women and children. In a message on Twitter on Tuesday, the UAE embassy quoted the ambassador as saying his country is “committed” to stand by Pakistan and its “friendly people in the current situation of floods and torrential rains”. In the post, the embassy put up four photographs as well. The first relief aid plane landed in Islamabad on Sunday, carrying various food items and shelter aid, to be followed by a number of other contingents over the coming days.