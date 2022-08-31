One FC personnel martyred, another injured in bomb blast

One FC personnel was martyred and another injured in a bomb blast in Yusufabad area of Tehsil Khar, said police here on Tuesday. According to the officials of Police and Rescue 1122, the FC personnel were present at the roadside post as usual when a remote control bomb planted by unknown persons exploded. As a result of the explosion, one FC personnel, Mujahid Khan, was martyred on the spot while another was injured. Officials of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot, provided first aid to the injured personnel and shifted him to Halai Headquarters Hospital Khar. After the explosion, police and FC officials reached the spot. On this occasion, DPO Abdul Samad Khan told media that a search operation had been started in the area and a case had also been registered against unknown persons.