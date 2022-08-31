Govt to provide all out support to flood victims: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs as well as National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam Tuesday reiterated that federal government would provide all out support to the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said process of rehabilitation and reconstruction to facilitate flood victims would be made possible in the country including KP.

Muqam expressed these views during his visit to flood hit Kalam, Bahrain and Madian areas of Swat. He also inspected floods devastation, rescue and relief operations in flood hit Swat district through helicopter. The Prime Minister’s aide took an aerial view of the floods devastation at Kalam, Bahrain and Madian and later expressed sympathies with flood victims. He visited the flood hit areas of Swat on the directives of the Prime Minister and assured that Govt would continue untiring effort till resettlement of the last flood victim. The Government was providing Rs25,000 for each floods affected person of the country including KP and Rs one million to each deceased, he added.