KP CM directs for fact finding inquiry into drowning of five people

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Tuesday issued directives for constitution of a committee to conduct fact finding into drowning of five friends in Lower Kohistan district who were struck in the mid of river and waited for help for several hours before being swept away by ferocious flood. The incident took place at Sanagai Dubir area of Lower Kohistan District that attracted a lot of resentment by people over helplessness of stranded friends and their death due to rising water tides which swept away them one by one.

According to office order, the fact finding committee would comprises of three members including a Retired Civil Servant, Retired Judge and a Retired Police Officer. The committee will conduct inquiry into the matter and finalize its report within seven days positively besides submitting recommendations.