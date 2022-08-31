PAF establishes Flood Relief Fund

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has established “Pakistan Air Force Flood Relief Fund” for providing relief and rehabilitation to the affectees of recent flash floods in the country. According to a PAF news release, the donations for the flood affectees could be deposited in Allied Bank’s account number PK85ABPA0010099183680023, Askari Bank’s account number PK96ASCM0003851650000097 and Habib Bank’s account number PK09HABB0022997001211801.

PAF expands rescue operations in KP: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has expanded rescue operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in addition to the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation in flood affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. PAF rescue teams rescued 800 persons from Kheshki village and Nowshera Kallan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and moved them to safer places, a PAF news release said.

Additionally, 1,400 persons were housed in field camps of Risalpur where they were being provided with free medical treatment, food and shelter. “Free ration and medical relief camps by Pakistan Air Force have also been established in Naltar valley. Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Administration) Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa, and Director General Air Operations Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan took an aerial view of the flood affected areas.