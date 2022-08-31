NUST urges public to contribute to Flood Relief Fund

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has requested its students, faculty and staff as well as general public to contribute in the Flood Relief Fund established by the university to support the flood affected people. According to the NUST news release issued on Tuesday, hundreds of people have been died and millions rendered homeless due to torrential rains and heavy floods in many parts of Pakistan while the government has declared a national emergency.

To support the national cause, NUST feels duty-bound to take an active part in relief and rehabilitation efforts and has launched a relief campaign through contribution in cash or kind, it says. Those interested in donating relief items are requested to deliver items especially for winters (e.g. clothing, shawls, blankets etc) and dry food items (flour, rice, ghee, pulses, sugar, tea, milk etc) at Relief Camp established at Gate # 1 and 2 of NUST Campus, Sector H-12, Islamabad.