PTI always ruined foreign relations: PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Tuesday said that Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was involved in ruined foreign relations and its leaders provoked people against the country’s interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government should take a stern action against the audio tape case of Shoukat Tareen and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimoor Jagra in which they spoke clearly against the country interest. He said PML-N government under the dynamic leadership, steer out the country from crisis and successfully completed IMF programme, and country direly need of person like Ishaq Dar, who was a experienced one in handling economy.

He criticized PTI for their non serious attitude on ‘charter of democracy’ and was also against state interest and should be held accountable at any cost.