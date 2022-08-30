Seema Sajdeh speaks on divorce from actor Sohail Khan

Seema Sajdeh speaks on divorce from Sohail Khan: In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh, who was formerly married to actor and Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, discussed her divorce.

Seema and Sohail Khan filed for divorce in January of this year and were photographed at a Mumbai family court in May. A week later, Seema dropped Khan from her name and altered her Instagram handle to Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

Seema explained to Bollywood Bubble: “The issue is that if I were to wallow, I would swiftly descend into a deep, dark pit. So I opt to be on the opposing side. This is what keeps me motivated.”

Seema Sajdeh continued during the course of the interview, “So even for children, family members, such as my brother or sister. It’s not pleasant to see your sister or daughter wallowing, because then you’re constantly worrying about that person and whatever. Therefore, it is for them to realize that I am entirely optimistic about my life. I have let go of any negativity I may have had. In addition, I believe I have reached a stage where I no longer care. So long as these individuals know who I am, my parents, children, and siblings are my family… People around me are aware of who I am, and I intend to be loyal to myself; furthermore, I have no filter.”

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan wed in 1998 and share two children, Nirvaan and Yohan. When Seema Khan and Sohail Khan were depicted living separately in the Netflix series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, rumors of their separation began to circulate.

Seema appeared in the Netflix popular series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which was based on the lives of four-star wives and also included Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). Karan Johar, the film director, produced the show. The series also featured Sohail Khan. The second season of the show will premiere on September 2 on Netflix.

Seema Sajdeh referred to her and Sohail Khan’s marriage as “unconventional” during the Netflix show. She stated during the programme: “Because it is already known, I will only say that what you see on the show is the total truth. That is all I have to say about the situation.”

She also stated the following regarding her relationship with Sohail Khan: “It’s simply that as you age, your relationships tend to meander and go in different places. I make no apologies because we are happy and so are my children. My relationship with Sohail is not conventional, yet we are a family. We are a unit. At the end of the day, he and I and our children matter to us.”

Sohail Khan, Salman Khan’s brother, has appeared in a variety of films, including Tubelight, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Jai Ho, Freaky Ali, Krishna Cottage, Hello Brother, and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, to mention a few.