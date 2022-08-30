Matric result to be out tomorrow

Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education including BISE Lahore will announce the result of matriculation on August 31 (Wednesday). The result will be announced at 10 am.

Overall 270,000 students gave board exams. This year, boards will not announce the position-holders’ names. There will be no ceremony for position-holders because there are no positions this year as per the policy.

However, students can check the result from BISE Lahore relevant boards’ websites or by SMS on 80029.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited talented sportsperson among youth across the country under Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) and planned to get trials of interested male and female players of volleyball, badminton, table tennis and squash in 25 districts.

The PMYP was initially launched by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the then prime minister Imran Khan had especially focused to empower youth as according to him this was the most precious asset of Pakistan. The journey started with the establishment of the Youth Affairs Wing at PM House under the supervision of the prime minister and classified the project into seven parts included as youth business loan scheme, skills development programme, talent hunt youth sports, green youth movement, digital youth development centers, national innovation award and the national youth council.

The aforementioned trials for seeking young talent have been started under the talent hunt youth sports programme and the provided league intends to provide opportunities to the selected players after winning national leagues in their respective games.

“The opportunities include provision of coaching and development facility under the patronage of Pakistan Sports Board and award of scholarships for pursuing higher education,” stated Javed Ali Memon, In-charge Sports and Co-Curricular Division, at the HEC.

According to Memon, the selected players will be attached to sports academies (High Performance and Resource Center) to continuously develop their skills, competence and physical fitness that are required to be a professional players.