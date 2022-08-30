Actor Kamal R Khan arrested over controversial 2020 Tweet

Actor Kamal R Khan, often known by his initials KRK, was detained today for a controversial social media post from two years ago.

Mr. Khan was arrested Tuesday after landing at the Mumbai Airport, according to the police. Today, he will be presented at the Borivali court in Mumbai.

“Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today,” news agency ANi cited the Mumbai Police as saying.