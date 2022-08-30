Houston man donates $10 million dollars for flood affectees

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, hosted a live telethon on Monday to gather cash for the victims of the recent floods from Pakistanis in the country and abroad.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who moderated the event, reported that the former prime minister raised nearly Rs5 billion during the three-hour telethon. The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, as well as the previous premier’s ex-assistant on social protection, Sania Nishtar, celebrities, and other politicians, participated in Imran Khan’s telethon.

The leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stated during a Live Telethon that was broadcast on a number of TV networks that the entire country of Pakistan had been damaged by the floods caused by consecutive monsoon rains. According to him, more than 1,000 people have perished as a result of the disastrous floods, and the damages are estimated to exceed Rs1 trillion.

He stated that the nation will need to construct more dams to protect future generations from a similar disaster. The construction of dams is the only means of preventing flood-related disasters.

In addition to supporting flood victims around the nation, the PTI chairman stated that he is battling for genuine independence. Amir Khan, a British-Pakistani boxer, also joined the telethon and pledged Rs5 million to flood victims. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, who participated in PTI’s live telethon broadcast, announced Rs30 million for flood victims.

Meanwhile, the biggest donation Imran Khan received was from a Houston businessman who donated $10 million dollars for flood affectees. He is said to be Imran Khan’s friend.