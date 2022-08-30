Gold Price In Pakistan today – 30 August 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 144000 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today – 30 August 2022

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 123100 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 112841 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 131998.

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 144000.

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewelry.