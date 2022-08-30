All flood victims to receive Rs 25,000 each by Sept 3

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Monday said all flood victims in the country, including Khyber Pakthunkhwa, would receive cash assistance of Rs 25,000 each through the Benazir Income Support Programme by September 3.

The distribution of cash assistance among the flood-hit people was underway in all the provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan, as the federal government had allocated Rs 28 billion for the purpose, he said while talking to the flood victims here at the relief camps.

The prime minister said Rs one million each would be provided to the heirs of deceased. Federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PM’s Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao and Aawami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan also accompanied the prime minister during his visit to the relief camps.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government had provided funds of Rs 15 billion to Sindh and Rs10 billion to Balcohistan, while the special grant for the KP flood victims would be announced soon. He said some 242 people lost their lives in flood related incidents in the KP, with millions of houses either damaged or destroyed. His government would continue its efforts till the rehabilitation of the last affectee, he vowed. The prime minister said all important necessary items, including food, water and medicines were being provided to the flood victims in the camps. Shehbaz Sharif mingled with the flood victims and showed his affection with the children inside their tents. He inquired about their health and also offered Fateha for their loved ones who had lost their lives in floods.

He heard the problems of flood victims and issued directives for their resolution. The prime minister also distributed compensation cheques among the flood affectees on the occasion. KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash and Deputy Commissioner Nowshera briefed the prime minister about rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in Charsadda. The affected people expressed happiness while seeing the prime minister among them. They thanked the prime minister for the compensation package.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured that the coalition government would not sit idle until all of the flood-stricken people were rehabilitated, and urged the philanthropists to rise for supporting the distressed countrymen. The prime minister, talking to the newsmen during his visit to the relief camp established for the flood victims, said the Allah Almighty had blessed the affluent people with great resources which needed to be spent for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged people.

He urged the philanthropists to arrange food, medicine, clothes or cash for the flood victims as a great service to the humanity as millions of Pakistanis were look towards them.

The prime minister said the flash floods had killed around 242 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and left hundreds of the people injured besides destroying hundreds of thousands of the houses. He also mentioned the crumbled building in Swat, Kalam and Dir areas located at the river banks due to the torrential rains. He said all including the federal, provincial and regional governments, the Pakistan Army, the National Disaster Management Authority and provincial disaster management authorities had been collectively putting in their efforts for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The prime minister said that the federal government had allocated Rs 28 billion to disburse Rs25,000 each among the flood affected families across the country, through the Benazir Income Support Program. He assured that the federal government would also provide more funds if required. Moreover, he said the federal government was also providing Rs 1 million each for the families of those who lost their lives in the flash floods. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to utilize all-out resources for immediate rescue and relocation of the flood-hit population.

The prime minister, who arrived here to review the rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was briefed about the flood situation in Kabul River.