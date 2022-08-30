UN peacekeepers in jet-ski sinking romp: Cyprus media

The UN peacekeeping force in divided Cyprus said Monday it was probing allegations that British soldiers had destroyed two jet skis in a drunken romp on a beach in the Turkish-held north. According to Turkish Cypriot media, two soldiers had rented the craft, which crashed twice and then sank, from a water sports centre in the resort of Famagusta last week. The UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus, UNFICYP, is “aware of the allegations made and is investigating the incident”, force spokesman Aleem Siddique told AFP. “All peacekeepers are required to meet the highest standards of conduct at all times and are held accountable for their behaviour,” he said.

Turkish Cypriot daily Yeniduzen quoted the water sports operator as estimating damages and loss in income at $13,000. The UNFICYP soldiers had allegedly refused to pay for damages or give their personal details, and crashed into his car on their getaway. UNFICYP is one of the world’s longest-running UN peacekeeping missions, with 800 troops patrolling a 180-kilometre (110-mile) ceasefire line. It was established in 1964 after fighting between the island’s Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.