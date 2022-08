Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of the incident of attempted rape and tongue cutting of a woman during a robbery in Sialkot and has sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala. The IG Punjab has issued orders to DPO Sialkot to trace the accused and arrest them as soon as possible and to keep close contact with the victim’s family. The IG Punjab said that the accused must be arrested and punished immediately.