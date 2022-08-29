CSN announces Rs15m donation for flood-hit areas

Civil Society Network (CSN) Burewala on Monday announced a donation of Rs15 million for flood hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) through which construction of houses and other facilities would be provided to flood hit people. This was announced in a meeting of CSN presided by the Pattern-in-Chief CSN Sheikh Shahzad Mubeen.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Shahzad Mubeen said that a team of CSN would visit flood hit areas of KPK Province to estimate losses of the families by the recent flood. He said that funds of Rs15 million would be spent on construction of houses and other facilities for flood hit families in collaboration with the concerned administration. He said that the rehabilitation work would be started from the next month adding that the relief activities would be increased in the next phase.

He urged local and overseas philanthropists to participate in the mission of rehabilitation of flood hit people by donating in the noble cause.