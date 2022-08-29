USA, China and UK top three destinations of Pakistani exports during July 2022

The United States of America (USA) remained the top exports destination of the Pakistani products during the first month of current fiscal year, followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July 2022 were recorded at US $499.686 million against the exports of US $503.118 million during July 2021, showing decline of 0.68 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $174.076 million against the exports of US $165.787 million last year, showing an increase of 4.99 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $160.108 million during the month under review against the exports of US $180.353 million, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US $139.056 million against US $129.063 million during last year, showing an increase of 7.74 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US $110.646 million against US $114.556 million last year, the data said.

During July 2022, the exports to Holland were recorded $113.414 million against $98.822 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $105.300 million against $89.971 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $92.327 million against the exports of US $70.001 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded $31.757 million against $ 38.613 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $71.507 million against US $51.135 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the month under review were recorded at US $43.074 million against US $40.427 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $65.549 million against US $58.173 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $29.666 million during the current year compared to US $28.254 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $31.763 million against US $31.818, to Malaysia US $24.459 million against US $354.359 million.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 2.68 percent during the month under review, from US $2235.039 million to US $2295.027 million, the SBP data revealed.