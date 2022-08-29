European CO2 storage project signs ‘milestone’ deal

A carbon storage project owned by three major European oil firms has secured its first commercial deal in what they billed Monday as a “major milestone” in the decarbonisation of heavy industry.

Northern Lights — owned by France’s TotalEnergies, Norway’s Equinor and Anglo-Dutch giant Shell — reached an agreement to transport and store carbon dioxide captured from Yara Sluiskil, an ammonia and fertiliser plant in the Netherlands.

From early 2025, 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year will be captured, compressed and liquefied in the Netherlands.

It will then be transported by ship to the Northern Lights site in Norway to be buried some 2,600 metres (8,530 feet) under the seabed off the coast of Oygarden.