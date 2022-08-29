Foreign trade of China’s Inner Mongolia increases by 19.8 pct during Jan.-July 2022

The total value of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region’s foreign trade in the first seven months of 2022 reached nearly 81.3 billion yuan (about 11.8 billion U.S. dollars), up 19.8 percent year on year, the regional commerce department said Monday. The northern region’s imports from January to July increased 10.9 percent year on year to 46.6 billion yuan, while its exports totaled 34.6 billion yuan, up 34.4 percent year on year. During the period, the region’s exports of mechanical and electrical products, and high-tech products grew rapidly, with an increase of 78.4 percent and 80.1 percent, respectively. The import and export volume of private enterprises reached 54.8 billion yuan, up 26.7 percent year on year, accounting for 67.4 percent of the region’s total foreign trade. Figure of foreign-invested enterprises reached nearly 6.5 billion yuan, up 46.1 percent year on year.