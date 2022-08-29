Shahrukh Khan dishes out on Pathaan’s future promotional strategy

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines for his upcoming movie Pathaan that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

According to India Today report, the Kal Ho Na Ho star’s fans are thrilled to watch the actor on big screens after five years of temporary hiatus.

It is pertinent to mention that the release date of the action-packed movie is five months away and according to the insider, SRK and his team have already started planning their promotional strategy.

A source close to the team revealed to outlet that the actor-producer will opt for “selective promotions” this time.

“In the recent scenario of films not working well, the actor is keeping a close watch on how the promotions of Pathaan are being received. The actor is discussing with his team how to promote his movie,” claimed the source.

The source added, “SRK might not go all out to promote Pathaan. He is likely to do only selective promotions of the film. The plan is to let the film’s promotional material do all the talking. He is apparently planning not to do many press interactions.”

Apart from Pathaan, the King Khan will next be seen in two new interesting movies including Jawan and Dunki, going to release next year.

Meanwhile, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.