AR Rahman receives honours from Canada

Grammy Award winner AR Rahman has recently been honoured from Canada by naming a street after him, called as City of Markham.

On Monday, the ace music composer turned to Instagram and shared this news with his followers on social media.

The music maestro also expressed his gratitude to Mayor Fran Scarpitti and even shared a lengthy statement as he thanked the people of Canada as well.

In the statement, Rahman wrote, “I never imagined this in my life. I am very grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Cananda and counsellors, Indian Consulate General and the people of Canada.”

The musician went on to add, “The name A.R. Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So, let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all people living in Canada.”

Concluding the note, Rahman showed hope and said, “”I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire yet. Even if I get tired I will remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross.”