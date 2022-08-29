Fazila’s Instagram post goes viral

The latest Instagram post of veteran showbiz actor Fazila Qazi with her family has gone viral on social media.

The celebrated artist and wife of showbiz veteran Qaiser Khan Nizamani, Fazila Qazi turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week and posted an adorable collage of family on the feed.

‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’ actor penned a single word caption “Family” along with a red heart sticker on her Instagram post, which sees the celebrity couple along with their two sons.

The now-viral post received thousands of likes from the massive fanbase of Fazila Qazi on the social platform, while several of them showered their love for the showbiz duo in the comments section.

Here is what they wrote:

Masha Allah, may Allah protect u all from evil eyes n keep u blessed with health n prosperity ameen

Cute family

Stay blessed and happy

One of the best couple of our industry! MaShaAllah lovely family

Qazi began her career journey in modelling and made her way to dramas in the 90s. Considered as the ultimate ‘girl next door’ of Pakistani dramas back in the day, she won over the audiences with consistently stellar work in a number of serials.

Some of her memorable performances include ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’, ‘Ghairat’, ‘Bay Khudi’, ‘Khatoon Manzil’, ‘Dil e Barbad’ and ‘Dareecha’ among others.

It is pertinent to mention that Fazila Qazi married actor-director Qaiser Nizamani in 1998 and has two sons with him.