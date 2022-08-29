Throughout the times’ humanity has grown, evolved, and survived with the help of each other. A perfect society is one where everyone helps each other to the best of their abilities to improve the living conditions of all members of society.

NGO by level of operation

Community-based NGO

These NGOs exist in and for specific communities. The goal of them is to provide help and support to their own community. These NGOs participate in activities that help improve the living conditions of their community.

City-wide NGO

These NGOs operate on a city-wide level, as suggested by their name. These NGOs can be formed under a coalition of business, educational or ethnic groups. These organizations can be formed for different purposes.

National NGO

NGOs that operate on a national level and have headquarters, as well as regional offices, are considered national NGOs. These NGOs can work in the field of awareness, volunteering, or providing services.

International NGO

The NGOs who upscale themselves from national to international level and their operations transcend boundaries. These NGOs provide their services in more than one country and can be involved in departments of medicine, businesses, or philanthropy.

TOP 15 NGOs in Pakistan