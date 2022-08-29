IHC suspends ban on live telecast of Imran Khan’s speeches

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)‘s ruling to forbid the live telecast of remarks by the former prime minister Imran Khan was suspended on Monday by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a notification to PEMRA and the attorney general, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah lifted the PEMRA restriction on the live telecast of Imran Khan’s talks.

“In the prima facie, PEMRA exceeded the scope of its authority by banning the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches,” IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said.

“In the current circumstances, there is no proper reason to ban Imran Khan’s speeches,” he added.

Imran Khan was accused of contempt for making threats against Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhary by the IHC chief judge earlier.

The DVD and transcript of Imran Khan’s speech at F-9 Park in Islamabad on August 20 were provided by PEMRA.

Ashfaq Ahmed Jamani, DG of Monitoring for PEMRA, filed the documentation for the court ruling.

On August 23 of last year, the IHC sent a notification and requested the record from PEMRA.