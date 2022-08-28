Int’l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

The Ministry of Housing and Works will organise the first International Housing Expo-2022, during the month of November, in collaboration with other relevant ministries, agencies, organizations and authorities aiming to ensure safe and secure housing for the people. Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the expo, which will be inaugurated by the prime minister. Iftikhar Shallwani said the construction sector and allied industry were the biggest job providers. “Everyone has a fundamental right to have secure and safe housing, and the ministry intends to organize the event to achieve this purpose,” he added. During the meeting, different themes came under consideration. It was decided to have minimum reliance on government resources, and seek the financial support for expo through sponsors and partners. Different stalls will be set up by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) and country’s major builders and developers. During the course of meeting, different committees headed by Joint Secretary Housing Shahzad Nawaz Cheema were constituted, which were assigned various tasks.