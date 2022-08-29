KARACHI: Rain to hit Karachi again. After a short break from witnessing continuous rains, residents are wondering when it will rain again in the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s latest weather forecast, Karachi is again expected to receive light drizzle and weather will remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours.

A minimum temperature of 27°C was recorded in Karachi Monday, while the maximum temperature is expected to be between 31°C and 33°C.

The humidity ratio was recorded at 81%, while winds from the southwest were blowing at 16km/h, according to the PMD.

Earlier, the PMD had warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Malakand, Buner, Mohmand, Kurram and Khyber on August 21.

“Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak and Lakki Marwat today,” it had said.

