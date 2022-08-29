Hillary Clinton posts dance pic in solidarity with Finland PM

“Keep dancing,” former US presidential contender Hillary Clinton tweeted on Sunday, expressing her personal support for Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose penchant for partying has drawn international attention.

Clinton’s post included a photo of herself dancing in a crowded bar while still secretary of state in Colombia in 2012. It ended with the lines “Keep dancing, Sanna Marin.”

Marin soon responded, tweeting, “Thank you, Hillary Clinton,” with a heart emoji.

A newly leaked video showed Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities.

Critics argued it was unacceptable behavior for a prime minister, while others, including Clinton, backed the 36-year-old politician’s right to attend a private event with friends.

Marin advised her Social Democratic colleagues that it was vital to have fun from time to time.

“I am a person. And, in the middle of these dark clouds, I, too, want for joy, light, and fun “Marin, the world’s youngest prime minister stated. She also stated that she had not missed “a single day of work.”

However, she faced more backlash after a photo showed two ladies raising their shirts during a party at the prime minister’s residence in July surfaced.

Marin apologized yet again.

Clinton, 74, was Secretary of State under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013.

In 2016, she ran as the Democratic candidate for President of the United States. Despite being strongly favored, she was defeated in a surprise upset by real estate billionaire Donald Trump.