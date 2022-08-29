PIA to transport all relief goods free of cost

PIA declared that it will transport all of the humanitarian relief supplies on a free-of-charge basis in conjunction with the National Disaster Management Authority in order to participate in the national relief efforts for the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan (NDMA).

In addition to designating focal points at the cargo offices at the airports of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad for the coordination and uplift of relief supplies, the PIA CEO has communicated pertinent directives to its Cargo Division staff for rapid compliance.

PIA to transport all relief goods free of cost

According to PIA’s spokeswoman, all plans for the uplift of relief supplies have been finalized. At first, PIA would only collect relief items from NDMA representatives and will only deliver the aid to the appointed NDMA officials.

The relief uplift will continue through September 9, 2022, thanks to the efforts of PIA, the nation’s flag carrier and organization, which has a history of stepping up in times of need.