People are donating food, medicines, clothes, potable drinking water, mosquito nets and other items to the flood-hit masses. The Inter-Services Public Relations has appealed masses to generously donate to the flood-hit victims.

Pak army establishes relief camps in Lahore

Separately, Pakistan Army has established a flood relief donation account after government authorisation to help assist flood victims, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Sharing details of the account, the ISPR said title of Account is “Army Relief for Flood Affectees,” Askari Bank GHQ Branch and account Number is 00280100620583.

“Pakistan Army has so far established 212 relief collection centres nationwide including 81 in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan, and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” they said.

Help Flood Victims Contribute to the relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-ravaged areas across the country.#FloodReliefFund2022

