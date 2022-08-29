Musk begins fasting to stay healthy, did CEO Dorsey advice him? Elon Musk, the tech billionaire known for his odd eating habits, has revealed that he feels healthier after fasting occasionally. He claims that this tip came from a close friend, and internet users are speculating that this friend may be former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

The Tesla CEO posted on the microblogging site, saying: “On the suggestion of a good friend, I have been periodically fasting and feel healthier.

In case you find it useful, I will occasionally share some ideas that seem to be working for me,” Musk continued.

A commenter jokingly asked Musk in response whether Dorsey, who has previously acknowledged only eating seven meals a week, was Musk.

Friend Jack Dorsey, are you there? He strongly supports the fasting fad. The things Americans do, with their first-world issues, seem ironic to me. Because there isn’t any food, we donate money to people who are forced to fast permanently.

Musk begins fasting to stay healthy, did CEO Dorsey advice him?

Musk gave the following response when asked how much weight he had lost: “Over 20 pounds down from my (unhealthy) peak weight.”

Musk once stated that he enjoys eating “tasty cuisine” and wishes he could forgo exercise in an interview for “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

He had, however, added that he “lifts some weights.” In contrast, Dorsey disclosed in 2020 that he only eats dinner seven days a week.

Dorsey, who practices intermittent fasting and Vipassana meditation, had previously mapped out his evening menu, which includes fish, chicken, or beef as well as “a lot of greens.”