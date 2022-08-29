French police open investigation into Pogba claims of extortion

ROME: French police have opened an investigation into World Cup winner Paul Pogba’s claims he is being threatened and targeted for extortion by gangsters, a source close to the case said on Sunday. Pogba’s allegations came after his brother Mathias published a bizarre video online — in four languages (French, Italian, English and Spanish) — promising “great revelations” about the Juventus star. A statement signed by his lawyers, his mother Yeo Moriba and current agent Rafaela Pimenta said that the videos published on Saturday night “are unfortunately no surprise”. “They are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organised gang against Paul Pogba,” read the statement. “The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.” According to two sources close to the Pogba famil, large sums of money are being demanded from Paul Pogba if he wants to avoid the dissemination of the allegedly compromising videos. Paul Pogba, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, returned to Juventus on a free transfer this summer after six years at Manchester United, and is currently sidelined with a knee injury.