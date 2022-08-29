Lahore Garrison win Punjab Golf Championship

LAHORE: The PGA Inter Club Golf Championship of Punjab 2022, organised by the Punjab Golf Association, concluded at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course after two days of rivalry loaded golfing clash involving twenty-member teams of Lahore Gymkhana, Defence Raya Club, Lahore Garrison Greens Club and Rawalpindi Club here on Sunday. As per the competition format, each club team comprised of four amateur golfers, four senior amateurs, three women, three girls below 21 years of age, three boys falling in age bracket of 15-18 years and three boys aged 15 years and below. This team mix represented an unusual combination and clubs had to initiate and set in motion a selection process that paved the way for bringing to the fore players of merit especially in the categories of junior girls and junior boys. Pain-staking effort on the part of the golf clubs brought forth talented little ones who are likely to emerge as champions of future.

Flow of competitive play in the two rounds of this championship was aligned by the Lahore Garrison team players in a way that they appeared as the dominant ones in this encounter of glory and achievement. Their combination of four amateurs: four senior amateurs and three women played marvelously well and completely out golfed their opponents. Aggregate wise Lahore Garrison amateurs Damil Ataullah, Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Nouman Ilyas and Zainurrehman managed a team score of 461which was similar to the score achieved by Gymkhana amateurs while Defence Raya had a score of 485 and Rawalpindi had 504. As for the contribution by senior amateurs, Ikram, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Shafi and Raja Asif Mehdi of Lahore Garrison, their aggregate score was 488 while Rawalpindi seniors aggregated 493, Gymkhana seniors aggregated 518 and Raya compiled 541.

As for women, the team members of Lahore Garrison — Suneya Osama, Zahida Durrani and Ghazala Yasmin — aggregated 322 as against 368 by Defence Raya, 407 by Gymkhana and 407 also by Rawalpindi. In this way the efforts of the Lahore Garrison amateurs, senior amateurs and women lent a huge advantage to their quest for honours by providing huge strokes advantage over the other competing teams. Overall, Lahore Garrison achieved victory by aggregating a team score of 2342 and were declared the Punjab club champions for 2022. The runners-up team were Defence Raya with a team score of 2403 and lost to Lahore Garrison by a margin of 61 strokes.