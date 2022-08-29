Real Leadership Needed

It took unprecedented floods to snatch a thousand of us before the political elite realised enough was enough. That over 30 million people have been severely impacted by the never-before-witnessed proportions of a climate disaster was probably too much for even the notorious heart-of-stone of those whose petty squabbling remained the order of the day until recently. Ruling PML(N)’s supremo Nawaz Sharif emphatically commented in a televised message on Sunday, “This is not the time for politics.”

Quite a noble call indeed, but one cannot help but wonder where was this dedication to serve the masses for the last two-and-a-half months when millions upon millions of hapless Pakistanis were forced to fight the deadly waves with nothing but their arms and legs? The same is the case with the PPP, whose chairman’s tears at the heart-wrenching sight of flood affectees leave an impression of a compassionate heart, but nothing more. Despite what his party leaders ruling the roost in the South may like to proclaim, the rain woes cannot be left to the forces of nature alone.

Those at the helm of the affairs need to answer some hard-hitting questions about why they waited till the cauldron boiled over despite getting information about the upcoming catastrophe well in advance. The messiahs have failed to convince their voters with relief measures many dismiss as cosmetic pictorials. In yet another manifestation of political priorities trumping administrative agendas, the government has made no announcement whatsoever regarding the local media ban on PTI Chairman Imran Khan even after he announced a live telethon to raise funds for victims hanging by a thread.

While Mr Khan has crossed a few lines himself by proceeding with rallies in a bid to gain an upper hand in the power struggle, the cash-strapped Islamabad is in no position to punish the country for his words. The charismatic appeal of the former prime minister and the phenomenal success of his charity drives are an open secret. Ergo, the blazing trail of a 12-hour broadcast in 2010 in which he had raised an unbelievable $4.65 million could have well been replicated. At the end of the day, nothing can succeed until the age-old bitter politicking takes the back seat for a change and all of Pakistan moves ahead as one. The politicians may have enjoyed their deep slumber until now, but whatever shove has jolted them out of complacency should also knock some patriotism into them. PPP Senator Mustafa Khikhar summed up the apathetic act when he remarked that missing the tragedy altogether “in this age of science…ha(d) exposed our misplaced priorities.” Now that everyone is done crying over spilt milk, maybe they will gather their strengths and fight back like real leaders. *