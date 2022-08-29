We must take pride to serve nation in need: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday emphasized that helping the people of Pakistan in need was a noble cause and “we must take pride to serve them to best of our abilities”. The COAS visited army troops busy in relief activities in far flung flood affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot, Sindh, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief spent whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps established for local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot. The flood victims at khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot thanked the COAS for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to floods.

The COAS met troops on ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

The Pakistan Army has established 212 relief collection points to support flood affected people. As many as 81 relief collection points in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are functioning.

In Balochistan, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps have established relief camps in Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Lehri, Nasirabad, Bela, Uthal and Jafarabad areas which are providing food and other amenities. Free Medical camps are being established at Quetta, Muslim Bagh, sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Dobandi, Lehri, Sadori, Lakra district lasbela for flood victims.

In Punjab, rescue and relief operations have been carried out at Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Layyah where troops provided stranded families with food and other amenities. In District Rajanpur, relief and rescue efforts were made through number of Helicopter sorties including Harrand tehsil Jampur, Nurpur Majhu wala teh Jampur, Mouza Kaan wala Teh Jampur, Mari Jampur, Darbar Sakhi Bor Jampur, Bambli Jampur, Basti Nokhami Jampur, Dera Dildar Teh Rojhan, Dera Jeewan Tehsil Rojhan, Chak Mat No 2 Tehsil Rojhan.

In Sindh, Pakistan Army carried out rescue and relief operations at districts Khairpur, Larkana, Naushero Feroze, Shikarpur, Kamber Shadad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmor, Badin, Mir Pur Khas, Sanghgar, Mitiari, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Jamshoro, Badin, Sujawal and Dadu. 4 medical camps established at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot. More than 1700 patients were treated at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot.

In KP, relief camps accommodating 150 individuals have been established in flood affected areas. Forward placement of troops has been carried out at Attock and Abbottabad. Four field medical camps established in flood affected areas where 715 patients treated. Seven relief camps established for flood affected people in Charsadda whereas three relief camps established in each Tehsil of Nowshera District; necessary assistance being provided to civil administration.